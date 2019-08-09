David Silva voted new Manchester City club captain, reveals Pep Guardiola

0:39 David Silva has been voted the new Manchester City captain by his team-mates ahead of the Premier League season, according to Pep Guardiola David Silva has been voted the new Manchester City captain by his team-mates ahead of the Premier League season, according to Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City players have voted David Silva as their new club captain.

Ahead of City's first Premier League game of the season - they face West Ham on Saturday at 12.30pm - Guardiola said: "David Silva will be our club captain, then Fernandinho, Kevin [De Bruyne] and Sergio [Aguero]"

Silva, now 33 and entering his 10th season with City - has made 284 appearances for the club, scoring 54 goals and helping guide them to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

Vincent Kompany had been the club captain since the 2011/12 season, but after his departure this summer to become player-manager of Anderlecht, Guardiola allowed the players to choose the next player in line.

When asked what attributes Silva has and why he was chosen by the players, Guardiola said: "The captain has to be what he is.

"David has almost one decade here with the club, in the Premier League. He is incredible, he has the respect of his team-mates.

Pep Guardiola's side lifted the Community Shield last weekend after a win on penalties over Liverpool

"[To be a good captain], he has to be himself. There will be no problems.

"Normally, the captain is the life of the locker room - they know each other; they have fun a lot when they are together.

"There will be no problem. He will be a good captain."

