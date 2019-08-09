David Silva voted new Manchester City club captain, reveals Pep Guardiola
Silva succeeds Vincent Kompany, while Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero are named vice-captains
By James Simpson
Last Updated: 09/08/19 3:13pm
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City players have voted David Silva as their new club captain.
Ahead of City's first Premier League game of the season - they face West Ham on Saturday at 12.30pm - Guardiola said: "David Silva will be our club captain, then Fernandinho, Kevin [De Bruyne] and Sergio [Aguero]"
Silva, now 33 and entering his 10th season with City - has made 284 appearances for the club, scoring 54 goals and helping guide them to four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.
Vincent Kompany had been the club captain since the 2011/12 season, but after his departure this summer to become player-manager of Anderlecht, Guardiola allowed the players to choose the next player in line.
When asked what attributes Silva has and why he was chosen by the players, Guardiola said: "The captain has to be what he is.
"David has almost one decade here with the club, in the Premier League. He is incredible, he has the respect of his team-mates.
"[To be a good captain], he has to be himself. There will be no problems.
"Normally, the captain is the life of the locker room - they know each other; they have fun a lot when they are together.
"There will be no problem. He will be a good captain."
