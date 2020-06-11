Manchester City Women: Jill Scott signs new player-coach contract
Jill Scott has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City Women, combining her playing role with a coaching position at the club.
She said: "I've been named as a player-coach but I want to reiterate that I'm a player first and foremost - I still want to play for this team and get success.
"The coaching role is good - it means I can access the coaches a bit more. I get to learn from the likes of Gareth Taylor and Alan Mahon and it keeps that side going as well as playing."
