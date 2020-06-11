Manchester City News

Manchester City Women: Jill Scott signs new player-coach contract

Last Updated: 11/06/20 11:17am

Jill Scott will now be a player-coach at Manchester City
Jill Scott has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City Women, combining her playing role with a coaching position at the club.

She said: "I've been named as a player-coach but I want to reiterate that I'm a player first and foremost - I still want to play for this team and get success.

"The coaching role is good - it means I can access the coaches a bit more. I get to learn from the likes of Gareth Taylor and Alan Mahon and it keeps that side going as well as playing."

More to follow...

