Kevin De Bruyne wins Premier League Player of the Season

Kevin De Bruyne is the 2019/20 Premier League Player of the Season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2019/20 campaign.

The Belgian playmaker beat Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southampton striker Danny Ings, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and Leicester's Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy to the award.

De Bruyne was the only Manchester City player to be nominated for the prize after they relinquished their Premier League title to Liverpool following two seasons as champions.

Premier League 2019/20 Player of the Season nominees Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Jordan Henderson Liverpool Danny Ings Southampton Sadio Mane Liverpool Nick Pope Burnley Jamie Vardy Leicester

But even if City's domestic campaign fell short of their previous lofty standards, De Bruyne enjoyed his most productive season since arriving at the Etihad in 2015.

As well as recording 20 assists - equalling the league record set by Thierry Henry in 2003 - he also scored 13 times to help City finish as the division's highest scorers for the third successive season.

De Bruyne scored 13 goals and assisted 20 in the 2019/20 campaign

Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold was named Young Player of the Season, while his manager Jurgen Klopp won the award for Premier League Manager of the Season.

Klopp held off competition from Frank Lampard, Chris Wilder and Brendan Rodgers to win the award.

Sky Sports journalists make their selections for the best players, managers and more from the 2019/20 Premier League season.

See their verdicts here and give us yours in the comments section

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Liverpool in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Liverpool in the Premier League

Despite Liverpool winning last season's Premier League title, De Bruyne still gave everyone a reminder of why he was the top flight's outstanding player in 2019/20 with an eye-catching display against the Reds at the Etihad back in July, wrote Sky Sports' Adam Bate.

Read feature here

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.