Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss named Premier League Manager of the Season

Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Season

Jurgen Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Season after masterminding Liverpool's title-winning campaign.

The Reds ended their 30-year wait for an English top-flight title after a blistering campaign which saw them finish 18 points clear of closest challengers Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

In doing so Liverpool became reigning European, World and Premier League champions.

Klopp ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for an English top-flight title

Liverpool had only dropped two points in the league before a 3-0 defeat at Watford on February 29 ended their unbeaten run.

Klopp's side wrapped up the Premier League title with seven games to spare following the resumption of action amid the coronavirus crisis - breaking the record for the earliest top-flight title win in England.

It becomes a double celebration for Liverpool after defender Trent Alexander-Arnold was named Premier League Young Player of the Season on Friday.

0:59 Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the 2019/20 campaign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has won the Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the 2019/20 campaign

The German held off competition from Frank Lampard, Chris Wilder and former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers to win the award.

Lampard was nominated after guiding Chelsea to a top-four spot and FA Cup final, Wilder was recognised for leading Sheffield United to a top 10 finish, while Rodgers' Leicester side just missed out on a Champions League place on the final day.

Last month Klopp also pipped Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth and last season's winner Wilder to the LMA Manager of the Year award.

2:24 Jurgen Klopp has been named the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years Jurgen Klopp has been named the LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years

Sky Sports journalists make their selections for the best players, managers and more from the 2019/20 Premier League season.

See their verdicts here and give us yours in the comments section

Liverpool finally ended their long wait for the league title last season

Download the Liverpool Podcast special on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

From celebrating a 2-2 draw against West Brom to lifting the Premier League title…

In a special Sky Sports Football podcast, Jasper Taylor and Gerard Brand talk through the major steps Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp took in the years preceding their title win.

Klopp took over Liverpool in 10th place in the Premier League in 2015, but through maverick decision-making, masterful motivating and tactical dexterity, he's made them England's best after a 30-year wait.

A squad transformation has played a part, but there is much more behind Klopp's influence at Anfield. Subtle technical changes, attitude shifts and behind-the-scenes genius have made them unstoppable.

Here, we walk through the steps Liverpool took from 2015, off the pitch as well as on it...

Missed any of our features and exclusives after Liverpool were crowned champions? Catch up here...

The best reaction, analysis and opinion around Liverpool's title win, from the players in profile to the key stats and the story of the Reds' resurgence under their charismatic boss.

Graeme Souness, Jamie Carragher and even Gary Neville have their say and we ask the big question: how can they get even better?

1:02 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke exclusively to Sky Sports after Liverpool's title win... Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke exclusively to Sky Sports after Liverpool's title win...

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.