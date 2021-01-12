Abby Dahlkemper: Manchester City in talks to sign USA defender and World Cup winner

Manchester City are in talks to sign United States defender and 2019 World Cup winner Abby Dahlkemper from North Carolina Courage.

The centre-back has been offered a "multi-year" contract to move to the former Women's Super League champions.

Dahlkemper has played 62 times for her country and was the only outfield player to start every game for the USA during their successful World Cup campaign in France in 2019.

The 27-year-old is currently with the national squad at a training camp in Florida and won't be able to come to the UK until after their friendly against Colombia on January 22.

Dahlkemper will join fellow USA internationals Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at the club if she agrees to a move to Gareth Taylor's side.

She has won three championships in her first four seasons in the National Women's Soccer League including the 'treble': NWSL Shield, NWSL Championship and the ICC Championship with the Courage in 2018.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday February 1 at 11pm.

