Pep Guardiola: Man City's 20 straight wins in all competitions may be our best-ever achievement

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's 20 straight wins in all competitions may be the best thing they have ever achieved given current circumstances.

Goals from Ruben Dias and John Stones gave City another Premier League victory, their 14th in a row, leaving them 13 points clear at the top of the table, having played a game more than Leicester and Manchester United.

But having been written off for the title in early December, Guardiola's side have been devastating since.

City remain unbeaten in their last 27 games in all competitions (W24 D3), the second-longest run without defeat in their history, and have conceded only eight goals in that time. They have also now extended the longest-ever winning run by a top-flight side in all competitions to 20.

And Guardiola, who notes the difficulty of the year without fans and the situation with Covid-19, says it may be up there with their greatest-ever feats.

"In this period, in this era, with this situation, to be able to do 20, maybe it is one of greatest achievements we have done in our careers, for sure.

"That doesn't mean a title win, of course, but this period in time, the toughest period in England, the winter time, [to have] no one week of rest for three or four months, every three days a game, with the Covid situation, injury situations. To be on this kind of run - winning, winning, winning - means mental strength.

"Today we didn't paint something nice, but there are many games like this in a season. We didn't create much, but we didn't concede, but that is good, stable.

"When we are talking about what we've done so far, it's unusual. It's an exception. Normally you drop points, you draw, you lose, that is the normality in football.

"It is true that three seasons ago we had 100 points, we were unstoppable, last season was Liverpool, and this season we start not good, but we are now on a good run, and we are there."

City are now 22 points above Liverpool, having trailed them by 22 points at this stage last season. Asked to explain that swing, Guardiola said: "I know that Liverpool have less points than last season, I don't know how many. But this is a good example that what you have done today, against West Ham, nothing counts in three days against Wolves.

"It is a good lesson for all of us. Nothing counts for what you have done in the past. What we have done, it is not a guarantee it is going to help us beat Wolves."

City made seven changes from the side that beat Borussia Monchengladbach in midweek, and Guardiola insists every player has somebody beside him who can take his place.

"I think everyone is so committed, so focused, every players knows how to play good, because alongside them is a player who can take their position.

"I am surprised, in the toughest year for society in the world, the most difficult year for many, many years all around the world, and in England, for the weather, for the pitches, everything, to be able to do what we've done is amazing, incredible."

Another Pep landmark

City's victory saw Pep Guardiola pick up his 500th victory in charge of a top-flight side in all competitions (Barcelona 179 wins, Bayern Munich 121, Manchester City 200).

In what was just his 273rd game in charge of Man City, Guardiola picked up his 200th victory - the fewest games needed by a manager of an English top-flight side to reach 200 wins in all competitions.

