Ilkay Gundogan: Manchester City midfielder wins Premier League Player of the Month award for February

Ilkay Gundogan has once again been named the Premier League Player of the Month, winning back-to-back awards in January and February this year.

Pep Guardiola has also been named Manager of the Month, as Manchester City continued to take full control of the title race.

After scoring five goals in January, Gundogan scored a further four league goals in February as Guardiola's side won all five of their fixtures.

The Germany international recovered from a penalty miss to score twice in the 4-1 triumph against Liverpool at Anfield, while also getting two goals against Spurs and setting up Raheem Sterling's effort at Burnley.

He also featured in City's wins away to Arsenal and at home to West Ham.

Gundogan missed the start of the campaign after testing positive for Covid-19, but he has since emerged as a regular starter in central midfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder won the award ahead of Fulham defender Joachim Andersen, Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, City team-mate Joao Cancelo, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, West Ham's Jesse Lingard, Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Leeds forward Raphinha.

Gundogan said: "I am very proud to win this award again - but I am most proud of being part of this amazing team.

"To win all our games in February, like we did in January, is amazing. I get the sense we are playing really good football and being part of that makes me happy.

"Hopefully we can continue like this because, ultimately, winning trophies is what matters. I know all the squad want that to happen and we will try our best from now until the end of the season."