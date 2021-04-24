Kayky: Man City reach agreement with Fluminense to sign teenager

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Brazilian side Fluminense for the transfer of highly-rated forward Kayky, the Premier League leaders said.
The 17-year-old, who has drawn comparisons with Paris St Germain forward Neymar and was on the radar of Premier League champions Liverpool and Shakhtar Donetsk, will remain with the Brazilian Serie A outfit until their end of the current season.
Kayky has scored two goals in eight games for Fluminense in their state championship. The winger also played in the club's Copa Libertadores clash with River Plate earlier this week.
Man City said in a statement: "We are delighted to confirm we have reached an agreement with Fluminense regarding the future transfer of Kayky."
Man City vs Spurs on Sky
Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City as they face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
Trending
- Brady: Big six clubs 'called worse than snakes'
- Refocused Tuchel on ESL, strikers, and silverware
- Arteta: I've had enough of VAR | Souness: No Arsenal aggression
- Solskjaer on crazy week and man-management secrets
- Prutton's Championship predictions
- PL predictions: Newcastle backed for Anfield upset
- The race for Europe: What PL clubs need to qualify
- Revealed: Why Tyson Fury met with Andy Ruiz
- 1 title, 3 promoted & 7 relegated? EFL set for seismic Saturday
- Wenger: 'Europe wants to destroy Premier League'
Striker Aguero has missed the last four games with a muscular injury while De Bruyne limped out of last week's FA Cup semi-final loss to Chelsea with an ankle problem.
Defender John Stones is suspended following his sending off against Aston Villa in midweek.
- Get Sky Sports | Get NOW TV day pass for £9.99 | Live football on Sky Sports
- Jamie Redknapp's Carabao Cup final verdict
Tottenham are sweating on the fitness of their star man Harry Kane. The striker is battling an ankle injury suffered at Everton last week and he did not train on Friday.
Ben Davies is definitely out with his own ankle problem, while Joe Rodon is cup-tied as Spurs chase their first trophy since 2008.
How to follow
Man City vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
- Pick your Premier League Team of the Year
Pitch to Post Preview: Jamie Redknapp's Carabao Cup Final verdict
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith to look ahead to Manchester City vs Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
Will it be a fairytale final for Ryan Mason after he was made interim Spurs boss after Jose Mourinho's sacking? Or will City make it four League Cup wins in a row?
Redknapp assesses all the aspects of the clash, and has his say on the clubs' roles in the Super League, Mourinho's future, and much more...
Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox
Jones Knows prediction
Ryan Mason is in at the deep end. Here he meets Pep Guardiola in a major cup final in just his second game as a boss and he has to try and plot Pep's downfall, probably, without his best player. Gulp.
Guardiola, who is taking charge of his 694th senior game as a manager, has won 13 of his previous 14 finals, conceding just five goals in those games and never conceding more than twice in any of those encounters. With Harry Kane a major doubt, finding a killer route to goal will be a huge problem for Spurs against this City defence, who haven't managed a clean sheet in their last five but are still restricting oppositions to low probability chances. In their last nine matches only Chelsea (1.01) have amassed an expected goals figure higher than 1.00 when facing Manchester City. And City's combined total of 1.39 from their last four league games in terms of expected goals against is still by far the tightest defence in the Premier League. The process remains brick-wall-like.
However, City haven't scored more than twice in their last eight games, scoring just 13 goals in that period. This 'job done' mentality is especially relevant in one of game scenarios like this one. It points to a low-scoring - yet probably comfortable - Manchester City win.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0
BETTING ANGLE: Manchester City to win by exactly one goal (5/2 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Manchester City are looking to win the League Cup for a joint-record eighth time (level with Liverpool), while they could also become just the second team to win the competition in four consecutive campaigns (Liverpool, 1981-1984).
- Tottenham's last major trophy win came in this competition back in 2008, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley under Juande Ramos. This is their third appearance in the final since then, losing against Manchester United in 2009 and Chelsea in 2015.
- This is the second time Tottenham and Man City are facing off in a major domestic cup final, with Spurs winning the 1981 FA Cup against the Citizens following a replay. Tottenham v Man City will be the 17th different fixture to have been played in the final of the both the League Cup and the FA Cup.
- Tottenham have won all three of their previous League Cup meetings with Manchester City, winning in round three in 1992-93, round four in 2003-04 and the quarter-final en route to winning the trophy in 2007-08.
- When playing at the ground as a neutral venue, Tottenham have lost each of their last five matches at Wembley Stadium, shipping at least two goals each time. Spurs also lost both of their Premier League games against Man City at Wembley when using it as a home ground.
- Man City boss Pep Guardiola is looking to become the first manager to win the League Cup in four consecutive seasons. The Citizens haven't lost any of their last 19 ties in the competition, since being eliminated by Manchester United in October 2016.
- Sergio Agüero scored in Man City's League Cup final victories in both 2018 and 2020 and could become the first player to score in three different League Cup finals since Didier Drogba (2005, 2007, 2008).
- As it stands, Yaya Touré and David Silva are the only players to have scored in both a League Cup and an FA Cup final for Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling could all join this list having scored for the Citizens in their 2019 FA Cup final triumph.
- This will be Ryan Mason's second game in charge of Tottenham - the last manager to take charge of an English club in a major final as early as his second game at the helm was Luton Town's Syd Owen, whose first such match was the 1959 FA Cup final.