Kevin De Bruyne: Pep Guardiola says Man City midfielder a doubt for Norwich game due to ankle injury

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City's Premier League game against Norwich on Saturday.

​​​​De Bruyne has been struggling with an ankle injury he sustained while on international duty with Belgium at Euro 2020.

The 30-year-old came off the bench during City's opening-day loss to Tottenham last weekend but missed training on Friday.

"No, he could not train today," City boss Guardiola said. "A little disturbing so we will see tomorrow.

"Kevin has a problem still with his ankle so tomorrow we will see how he feels."

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has trained after sustaining a shoulder problem in the Tottenham game, but Phil Foden is still unavailable after picking up a foot injury while on England duty this summer.

'Lewandowski? Next question'

Guardiola refused to talk about Robert Lewandowski after it was revealed the Bayern Munich striker wants a new challenge away from the club.

Sky Sports News has been told Lewandowski, who turns 33 on Saturday, is happy at Bayern but wants to secure a move to another top European club before the age of 35.

The German champions' valuation, designed to keep him until the end of his contract in 2023, is likely to price the FIFA and UEFA player of the year out of a departure.

The Poland international scored 67 goals in two seasons under former Bayern boss Guardiola. Asked if Lewandowksi is someone he would be interested in signing, the Spaniard replied: "Next question.

"Lewandowski is such an important player for Bayern Munich and he will stay at Bayern Munich."

City's search for a striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero continues and despite their efforts to sign Harry Kane this summer, a deal for the Tottenham forward has not yet materialised.

Guardiola has added £100m Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and goalkeeper Scott Carson to his squad so far with 11 days to go until the current window closes.

"Absolutely [I would be happy with the current squad]. More than happy," he said. It's the same team, except Jack Grealish for Sergio Aguero, that we had last season."

