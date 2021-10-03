Man City make complaint to Liverpool alleging fan spat at Pep Guardiola's backroom staff

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool about a supporter allegedly spitting towards members of their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.
There is understood to be footage of the incident and City boss Pep Guardiola hopes Liverpool take action if the allegation, which is said to have occurred after City's first goal, is proven.
He told Sky Sports: "I don't know what happened. I heard something from the crowd - something not nice to staff. But I don't know what exactly. I didn't see the images.
"I'm pretty sure that if it happened, what the people told me, I'm sure Liverpool will take measures about this person. Liverpool is much greater than this behaviour.
"Nothing will change my admiration for this club. It was the same story two, three years ago when we came here and they destroyed our bus - it is certain people, not just Liverpool FC.
"It's always a pleasure to come to this stadium. It's an honour for this atmosphere, how they support the team. That's why it's Anfield."
More follows...