Man City: Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi on shortlist to replace Julian Alvarez

Manchester City are considering a move for Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Premier League champions are weighing up whether or not they go into the market to replace Julian Alvarez who completed an £82m move to Atletico Madrid.

It is understood City will only consider making a move if the right option emerges but no decision has yet been made on any player.

Image: Kyogo scored against Man City in a pre-season friendly in the USA

Sky Sports News has already reported this summer that Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is another player City admire, and that Pep Guardiola has been offered the chance to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona after he was told he can leave the LaLiga side.

Image: Man City have been offered the chance to sign Ilkay Gundogan

Kyogo moved to Celtic in 2021 under former manager Ange Postecoglou, following their time together at Yokohama F Marinos - one of the clubs in the City Football Group.

The Japan international - who signed a new four-year deal at Celtic until 2027 last summer - has scored 73 goals in 135 games and won seven major honours.

Celtic have bolstered their forward line with the £9.5m signing of Adam Idah from Norwich City.

Image: Celtic signed Adam Idah (right) after his successful loan last season

The Republic of Ireland international has signed a five-year contract at the Scottish Premiership champions following a successful loan spell last season.

Idah temporarily joined Brendan Rodgers's side in February and scored nine goals in 19 games - including a late winner in their Scottish Cup final against Rangers - as Celtic added to their league title success.

Boyd: Kyogo could do a job for Man City

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd told Sky Sports News: "He's obviously struggling with his shoulder right now, but since he's come to Scotland he's been outstanding.

"I imagine with Manchester City he'd probably be back-up but of course he could do a job with his movement, his pace, his work rate.

"With Celtic, there are links with Reo Hatate to Leicester and Matt O'Riley to Brighton. I think Celtic will bring players in but the biggest transfer in Scotland could be what happens with O'Riley. He's been outstanding and he's pivotal to the way Celtic play. Brendan Rodgers won't want to lose him but he understands the model at Celtic."

