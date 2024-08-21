Ilkay Gundogan transfer: Manchester City close to re-signing midfielder from Barcelona

Manchester City are closing in on the re-signing of Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona, Sky Sports News understands.

A one-year contract plus the option of a further year is ready in principle for the midfielder, once the clubs are in agreement although there would be no fee between the two sides.

The German wants to return to City and has ignored interest from Saudi Arabia and Qatar because of that.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that the 33-year-old had been told he could leave Barcelona as they look to trade players to reduce their wage bill.

Discussions continue as all sides work towards a sensational return for Gundogan to re-join the team he spent seven years at.

Gundogan left City for Barca last summer on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract after he had captained City to an historic Treble.

Gundogan made 304 appearances and scored 60 goals in his time at City as he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Gundogan, who joined City in the summer of 2016 from Borussia Dortmund, retired from international football earlier this week.

Manchester City are considering a move for Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Premier League champions are weighing up whether or not they go into the market to replace Julian Alvarez who completed an £82m move to Atletico Madrid.

It is understood City will only consider making a move if the right option emerges but no decision has yet been made on any player.

Sky Sports News has already reported this summer that Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is another player City admire.

Kyogo moved to Celtic in 2021 under former manager Ange Postecoglou, following their time together at Yokohama F Marinos - one of the clubs in the City Football Group.

The Japan international - who signed a new four-year deal at Celtic until 2027 last summer - has scored 73 goals in 135 games and won seven major honours.