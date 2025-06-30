Man City: Pep Guardiola warns Club World Cup could 'destroy' his team's Premier League campaign

Pep Guardiola has admitted he does not know if Manchester City's next Premier League challenge will be "destroyed" by their Club World Cup campaign or not.

England manager Thomas Tuchel recently said the involvement of City and Chelsea in this summer's tournament in the United States would hand the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal a "huge advantage" in the title race.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has also described the event as "the worst idea ever implemented in football" because of concerns over player welfare.

Guardiola, however, insists City - who face Al Hilal in a last-16 tie in Orlando on Monday night (2am Tuesday UK) - are focused on rediscovering their best after a frustrating 2024-25 season and claiming the prize.

"I try to relax, enjoy the days here and the good vibes that we have, the competition and we try to win it," Guardiola said.

"The most important thing is to recover and find within ourselves what we were. That's my main target in this tournament.

"I want them to feel that this is our path again to be competitive like we have been in eight of the last nine years.

"After this, let's see what happens. Let's see what happens after the final. We will rest for the time the Premier League allow us.

"Maybe in November, December or January it will be a disaster, we are exhausted and the World Cup has destroyed us.

"I don't know, it's the first time in our lives that this has happened. We will see when we come back."

'Teams complain about tournament because they are not here'

Guardiola says he can understand the viewpoint of his old rival Klopp, now head of global soccer for Red Bull, who had a team involved in the tournament in Salzburg.

Yet he suggested people complaining might be jealous.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola said: "I fought a lot with Jurgen many, many times. I know where his idea comes from.

"I respect him, I would defend his argument as well. At the same time, as managers, we are in a job. We don't organise the competitions.

"Once we are here, we are proud. Many, many teams complain about these competitions because they are not here, otherwise they might love being here."

Pep not concerned by weather delays

Image: Players walk off the field for a weather delay during Benfica vs Chelsea in Charlotte

Weather problems have been a recurring issue in the tournament both in terms of intense heat and thunderstorms.

Chelsea's last-16 victory over Benfica on Saturday was suspended for almost two hours due to lightning in the vicinity.

Guardiola said: "I am an extraordinary manager but to control lightning and thunder, still I am not good enough!

"If it is [suspended] here the same reason as why they suspend the other one, I will go inside and we will continue to be active and play again.

"It is not the ideal situation but I grew up to understand not to be worried about the situations that I can't control. So no problem."

'Inspiration' Pep best manager in the game, says Inzaghi

Image: Guardiola's City face Al Hilal in a last-16 tie in Orlando on Monday night (2am Tuesday UK)

Al Hilal head coach Simone Inzaghi believes he is coming up against the best manager in the game in Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's next Club World Cup match - but should have beaten him during the 2023 Champions League final.

Inzaghi was in charge of the Inter Milan team which Guardiola's Manchester City famously beat in Istanbul to complete a glorious treble just over two years ago.

The pair met again when Inter and City fought out a goalless draw at the Etihad Stadium last September and, after switching to the Saudi Arabian outfit recently, Inzaghi is now preparing for another encounter.

The Italian said: "I believe every coach that starts to train considers Guardiola an inspiration.

"I believe there was football before and there will be after Guardiola, but he developed a new philosophy of football and a new way of playing.

"I believe he is the best coach over the last 20-25 years and is a great example for us as a coach.

"Last year was a great game with both teams who deserved a goal, but then there was the final game in Istanbul when maybe Inter deserved more and we were not so lucky as Man City won.

"They are a great team and we are going to try to put in a performance against a world-class group."

Inzaghi confirmed captain Salem Al-Dawsari - scorer of Saudi Arabia's winning goal in their shock defeat of eventual champions Argentina at the 2022 World Cup - and former Fulham and Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss the game through injury.

