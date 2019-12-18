Middlesbrough lose Paddy McNair red card appeal

Paddy McNair will miss Middlesbrough's three matches over Christmas

Paddy McNair will serve a three-match suspension after his sending off in Middlesbrough’s 3-1 defeat to Swansea on Saturday was upheld by the FA.

The Northern Ireland international was given a straight red card for serious foul play as he went in late on Swans skipper Matt Grimes in the 77th minute at the Liberty Stadium.

2:11 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Middlesbrough

An appeal to overturn that decision has proved unsuccessful and McNair will now miss Friday's home game against Stoke - live on Sky Sports - as well as the Boxing Day fixture against Huddersfield and the trip to The Hawthorns to play West Brom on December 29.

Marcus Browne will miss the same three games after he was also dismissed at Swansea.

M'boro vs Stoke Live on

Boro are 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table, just three points above the relegation zone.