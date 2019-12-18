Middlesbrough lose Paddy McNair red card appeal
Last Updated: 18/12/19 10:55am
Paddy McNair will serve a three-match suspension after his sending off in Middlesbrough’s 3-1 defeat to Swansea on Saturday was upheld by the FA.
The Northern Ireland international was given a straight red card for serious foul play as he went in late on Swans skipper Matt Grimes in the 77th minute at the Liberty Stadium.
An appeal to overturn that decision has proved unsuccessful and McNair will now miss Friday's home game against Stoke - live on Sky Sports - as well as the Boxing Day fixture against Huddersfield and the trip to The Hawthorns to play West Brom on December 29.
Marcus Browne will miss the same three games after he was also dismissed at Swansea.
M'boro vs Stoke
December 20, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Boro are 20th in the Sky Bet Championship table, just three points above the relegation zone.