Neil Warnock to remain as Middlesbrough manager

Neil Warnock helped Middlesbrough secure their Sky Bet Championship status

Neil Warnock will remain as Middlesbrough manager for the 2020/21 season, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

The 71-year-old was appointed as Boro boss last month following the sacking of Jonathan Woodgate.

He guided Middlesbrough to four wins from their final eight matches to help secure their Championship status, with them finishing in 17th place.

A club statement read: "[Neil] Warnock had made no secret of his desire to work for Steve Gibson and Middlesbrough, and was adamant that talks would only take place about the future once the club's Championship status was secured.

"During his short time with the club, and before his future was decided, he has already held discussions with the club's recruitment team and offered advice for future planning.

Middlesbrough ended their season with a 2-1 victory away at Sheffield Wednesday

"He was joined by trusted lieutenants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson, and the duo will also form part of the new management team for next season."

Prior to his arrival, Middlesbrough had won one of their last 13 matches in the Championship and only sat outside the relegation zone by virtue of goal difference.

Warnock, who has managed over 1500 matches, has won promotion to the Premier League on three occasions during spells with Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.