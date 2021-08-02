Middlesbrough set to appoint Norwich recruiter Kieran Scott as new head of football

Middlesbrough are set to appoint Kieran Scott as their new head of football.

Scott is leaving his role as head of recruitment at Norwich, where he has helped to build two teams promoted to the Premier League, and will join Boro at the end of the summer.

The Teesiders had been looking to fill a head of recruitment role that has been vacant since 2019, but have instead decided to put Scott in charge of their entire technical operation, having been impressed with his vision for the club.

It is expected that Scott will oversee recruitment and player welfare from the first-team right down through the academy, negotiating new signings and contracts, overseeing loans and player pathways, while working closely with chief executive Neil Bausor.

Scott and his team of scouts at Norwich have been credited with spotting and helping to bring in an array of talent that steered the club to the Premier League first in 2019 and then bounce straight back up again in May after relegation last year.

Some of the Canaries' most notable additions during Scott's stint at Carrow Road have been Teemu Pukki, Emilano Buendia, Tim Krul, Kenny McClean, former Boro player Ben Gibson and Tottenham's Oliver Skipp on loan.

Scott was also involved in the flurry of new signings earlier in this window including Milot Rashica and Pierre-Lees Melou, but is no longer working on their transfer plans with his move to the Riverside close.

Scott recently told Canaries' fan podcast All in Yellow that he was looking to make a step up in his career and Boro are giving him that chance as they look to reshape their technical department in search of a return to the Premier League themselves in the next two to three years.