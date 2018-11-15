Claudio Ranieri to prioritise sorting Fulham's defence

Claudio Ranieri's new Fulham side have conceded more goals in the Premier League this season than any other side

Claudio Ranieri says his priority upon taking charge at Craven Cottage is to sort out Fulham's leaky defence.

The Cottagers have conceded 31 goals in just 12 Premier League matches - the highest in the division this season - and currently lie bottom of the table with just five points.

After replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as Fulham manager, Ranieri told the club's website: "As an Italian manager, for us the defensive way is the best for the team.

Slavisa Jokanovic was sacked on Wednesday after Fulham picked up just five points from their first 12 games of the season

"It is important to have a strong vision of the defence - not just the full-backs or goalkeeper, all the team.

"For me, team spirit is important but I know there is a good group. The fighting spirit is very important.

"I hope our fans push us and we need their strength. We need their support always. We will never give up."

Ranieri's first game as Fulham boss comes against fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton on Saturday, November 24.