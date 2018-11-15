Slavisa Jokanovic says Fulham could have turned things around under him

Slavisa Jokanovic says he left Fulham with "immense pride and gratitude"

Former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic says he "respectfully accepts" the club's decision to sack him but had remained confident he could "turn things around".

Jokanovic was replaced by former Chelsea and Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri on Wednesday, after managing just one win from their opening 12 league matches following promotion from the Championship, leaving them bottom of the table.

It is understood Jokanovic was told about his dismissal via a phone call from Fulham owner Shahid Khan on Wednesday morning.

"I was still confident that we would have been able to turn things around after our slow start to the season, just as we had done in previous years, but I respectfully accept the club's decision." Former Fulham manager, Slavisa Jokanovic

He was surprised by the decision, Sky Sports News has been told, but the 50-year-old revealed in a statement on Thursday that he leaves with "immense pride and gratitude".

"It is always disappointing when this happens, but I reflect on my spell at Fulham with immense pride and gratitude, looking back on great memories following my appointment at this fantastic football club almost three years ago now," he said.

2:10 Former Fulham defender Tony Gale says Claudio Ranieri will make Fulham more disciplined and will improve their chances of avoiding relegation Former Fulham defender Tony Gale says Claudio Ranieri will make Fulham more disciplined and will improve their chances of avoiding relegation

"We have been on an exciting journey together. It all started when we avoided relegation to League One in my first season, before reaching the play-offs in my second year and then achieving promotion to the Premier League on an unforgettable day at Wembley back in May.

"I feel that we gave the club's fans a footballing identity and a team to be proud of. I was still confident that we would have been able to turn things around after our slow start to the season, just as we had done in previous years, but I respectfully accept the club's decision.

2:31 Sky Sports News takes a look at Claudio Ranieri's funniest moments during his title-winning spell as Leicester boss Sky Sports News takes a look at Claudio Ranieri's funniest moments during his title-winning spell as Leicester boss

"I would like to express my gratitude to Shahid Khan for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club and for his kindness. I extend my thanks to everyone at Fulham Football Club.

"It has also been a real pleasure to work with the players, and my staff and I wish to thank the squad for all of their effort and dedication. Finally, I am extremely grateful to the Fulham fans for their support since I arrived at the club and their very kind messages following my departure.

"I want to wish everyone connected with Fulham Football Club all the very best for the future."

0:33 Aleksandar Mitrovic says he is disappointed at the departure of Fulham manager Slaviša Jokanović. Aleksandar Mitrovic says he is disappointed at the departure of Fulham manager Slaviša Jokanović.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has also addressed Jokanovic's departute and says the decision was "bad news" for him.

"He did a lot for me and when we spoke yesterday Jokanovic was consoling me more then I consoled him. I am very sorry about it," Mitrovic said.

"It is a bad news for me considering the good influence that Jokanovic had on my career for the last year and the half.

"I feel bad for him, so does everybody at the club, they are disappointed because they love him and have respect for him because he did a lot for the club and helped them to advance to Premier League from the Championship."