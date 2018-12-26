LISTEN: PL Live podcast - Jamie Redknapp and Matt Murray on Fulham's draw with Wolves

Kelly Cates is joined by Jamie Redknapp and Matt Murray as they look back at Fulham's Boxing Day draw with Wolves at Craven Cottage.

The relegation-threatened hosts had appeared to be on course for a valuable three points when substitute Ryan Sessegnon opened the scoring with just 16 minutes left to play.

However, Romain Saiss was in the right place at the right time to earn the visitors a draw with an 85th-minute equaliser.

As a result, Claudio Ranieri's side moved off the foot of the table, but they remain four points from safety at the halfway point of the season.

