Sergio Rico is Fulham's first-choice goalkeeper, says Claudio Ranieri

Sergio Rico has established himself at Fulham under Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has told Sergio Rico his position as Fulham's first-choice goalkeeper is his to keep.

The 25-year-old arrived in the summer on a season-long loan from Sevilla, but until Ranieri's appointment in November was rotated by Slavisa Jokanovic as Fabri and Marcus Bettinelli - who earned calls to the England squad - were also used.

Under Ranieri, and with Rico in goal, Fulham have demonstrated signs of improvement that could yet lead to them securing Premier League survival.

Maxime Le Marchand and Sergio Rico celebrate Fulham's recent win against Huddersfield

"I watched Sergio Rico when I played against Sevilla [with Leicester], and for me he's a very good goalkeeper," said Ranieri ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Oldham.

"When I came here I didn't want to change so many times - for me, Sergio Rico's the number one.

"I have not had the opportunity to make a friendly match, a pre-season match to see all of my players. There are some good players I don't give the chance [to yet].

"Then for this match I want to give some rest to the players involved so many times and give the chance to other players who train very well and they deserve to show their best.

Claudio Ranieri says Premier League survival is his priority

"Maybe I can [also] rotate the goalkeeper [on Sunday]."

After Oldham, Fulham will visit relegation rivals Burnley in the Premier League, when victory will be essential in their attempts to climb out of the bottom three.

"The FA Cup is a very good competition, but we have to say at this moment the Premier League is more important," Ranieiri added.

"But that doesn't mean we go there to make a friendly match; it's an FA Cup match and we want to win.

"It could [help our league ambitions]. When you win, everything is better."