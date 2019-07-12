Ivan Cavaleiro: Wolves winger set for Fulham medical ahead of loan

Ivan Cavaleiro is set to join the Cottagers on loan

Ivan Cavaleiro is set to have a medical at Fulham today ahead of a season-long loan move from Wolves.

The deal also includes an option to buy, Sky Sports News understands.

The winger, who made 23 appearances in the Premier League last season, had been named in Wolves' squad to play in the Asia Trophy but is now heading to London instead.

The Portuguese international was part of the Wolves side that won the Championship in 2017-18.

Cavaleiro is the second Wolves winger to move on loan to the Championship, with Helder Costa completing his move to Leeds last week.

The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the future of Diego Costa and reports linking the former Chelsea striker with Wolves.

