Scott Parker 'disappointed' by Tony Khan tweet after Fulham defeat to Aston Villa

Scott Parker said he was "disappointed" that owner Tony Khan had apologised for Fulham's performance in a tweet following Monday's 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Cottagers owner Khan took to Twitter straight after the full-time whistle and also promised to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

The Fulham boss said: "I think obviously I said it last night. People have the platform. You own a football club, you can decide how you want to communicate or send a message out.

I should + will apologize repeatedly for that performance. I’m sorry everybody. We all need to do a better job. Everyone at the club for the past year worked really hard to get the team up, & now we need to work significantly harder to stay up. I promise better efforts than today — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

"It's not something I agree with, it's not helpful from that sense but like I said that's down to the owner and how he sees it.

"There's one thing that I'm disappointed with and that's how he's actually apologising for the performance and that is something that I don't agree with and he shouldn't have.

Or we can wait for people to hopefully fully recover from COVID, Tom. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

While absolutely nothing I can say would make up for tonight’s performance, frankly we would’ve absolutely killed to be a yo-yo club when I took it over after finishing 20th in the Championship, Sophie. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2020

"The performance last night was a good performance which was a group of players who have done everything they can, worked tirelessly from the first minute to the 95th.

"From 3-0 down they were still trying work as much as they can to try and get us back in the game and for that I don't agree with him."

'Tweet doesn't help doomed Fulham'

Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football...

2:39 Jamie Carragher says he's more certain that Fulham will get relegated than he is about Liverpool retaining their Premier League crown

"It was that bad a performance we were actually laughing at some of the defending. Fulham are going down, I've never been more certain of anything in my life, and they need to buy two, maybe three, four defenders.

"It never works [tweeting like Khan did] it always ends up in tears. What does Scott Parker think about that? What do those players in the dressing room, who may have to play next week at the back, think of that? Just keep your mouth shut.

"He was the one who was buying all those players two years ago, and made a mess of that. Shut your mouth, keep your head down, get on with it.

"It's difficult at Fulham at the moment, I'm more certain of Fulham going down than Liverpool winning the league. What we saw there defensively was unbelievable.

"Fulham were actually fortunate there was another game after them and we didn't properly analyse the goals.

"But Khan's tweet does not help. They were a mess last time they came up, what they don't want to be this year is a mess. They're going to go down, but almost go down as a club, be together, stick together."