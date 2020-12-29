Scott Parker: Fulham boss to return to dugout for Tottenham game after period of self-isolation

Scott Parker will make his return to the Fulham dugout for Wednesday's Premier League match at Tottenham after a period of self-isolation.

The 40-year-old was absent for Fulham's goalless draw with Southampton on Boxing Day after a member of his household tested positive for Covid-19.

He returned a negative test last week but continued to self-isolate in accordance with government guidelines. However after another negative test at the weekend, he is free to take charge for the trip to Tottenham.

"I had to self-isolate for 10 days. I have done that and got a negative result again two days ago, so I'm back in with the team," Parker said.

"It's a difficult time obviously in this current climate, but I'm pleased to be back now and preparing for what is a big game on Wednesday against Spurs."

Parker believes the team - led by coaches Matt Wells and Stuart Gray against Southampton - coped well in his absence but that virtual communication is no substitute for working closely with the players.

The Fulham head coach did however refuse to be drawn on what could happen moving forward, after Premier League clubs recorded a record-high 18 positive coronavirus test results in the latest round of testing.

There are concerns ranging from safety to fixture congestion if postponements become more commonplace, with Monday's match between Everton and Manchester City the second league fixture to be called off this season.

"We had prepared and we had planned for the scenario so we had everything in place to fall on," Parker said about his period in self-isolation.

"In this current climate, we are living in unpredictable times. We knew what measures we needed to take and they worked very well.

"I think we have all come to realise, and learn, that looking too far ahead or working out whether something is going to happen or not [is difficult]. Normally things change on a daily or weekly basis.

"The Premier League and us as a football club have things in place. We have great protocols - it is a very safe environment. I don't feel in any way on edge or nervous."