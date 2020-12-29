Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

      Tottenham vs Fulham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

      Giovani Lo Celso misses out for Spurs; Mario Lemina returns to the Fulham squad; follow Spurs vs Fulham with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app; watch free match highlights shortly after full time on Sky Sports' digital platforms and YouTube channel

      Tuesday 29 December 2020 10:30, UK

      Giovani Lo Celso celebrates scoring Tottenham&#39;s third goal
      Image: Giovani Lo Celso misses Tottenham's clash with Fulham

      Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

      Team news

      Spurs will again be without Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has a hamstring issue, while Gareth Bale may also miss out with a calf injury.

      Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina returns to the squad having been ineligible to face his parent club during the 0-0 draw with Southampton, meaning Harrison Reed could drop to the bench.

      Kenny Tete is unlikely to be called upon as he returns from attending the birth of his child, but Terence Kongolo (ankle) is closing in on a first appearance.

      Scott Parker will be back on the touchline, and the Fulham boss could rotate his line-up, with Aleksandar Mitrovic pushing for only a second start since early November.

      How to follow

      Follow Tottenham vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

      Opta stats

      • Tottenham have won 10 of their last 11 Premier League games against Fulham, losing the other 0-1 at White Hart Lane in March 2013.
      • Since a 2-1 home win in November 2008, Fulham haven't scored more than once in any of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Tottenham (W1 D2 L10), netting seven goals in total in this run.
      • Tottenham are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League London derbies (W3 D4) since losing 1-2 at Chelsea in February.
      • Fulham have lost their last 13 Premier League London derbies, an all-time record in the top-flight. The Cottagers also have the lowest win rate in such fixtures in the Premier League (19% - won 25/131).
      • Tottenham have lost their final league game in just one of the last 11 calendar years (W7 D3), with that defeat coming at home against promoted side Wolves in 2018 (1-3).
      • Fulham haven't lost their final league game in any of the last five calendar years (W4 D1) since a 0-2 home loss against Brighton in 2014.
      • Spurs lost their last home league game 0-2 against Leicester - they've not lost consecutive home league games since January 2019, while manager José Mourinho has never lost back-to-back home league games in his entire managerial career.
      • Fulham have drawn each of their last four Premier League games, as many draws as they'd had in their previous 43 top-flight matches. The Cottagers last had a longer run of consecutive league draws between December 2006-January 2007 (6).
      • Fulham have earned four points from their last three Premier League away games (W1 D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 on the road in the competition (W1 D1 L11).
      • Tottenham's Harry Kane is the second highest goalscorer in London derbies in Premier League history (35), with only Thierry Henry netting more (43).
