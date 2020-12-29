Tottenham vs Fulham preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Tottenham vs Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Spurs will again be without Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who has a hamstring issue, while Gareth Bale may also miss out with a calf injury.

Fulham midfielder Mario Lemina returns to the squad having been ineligible to face his parent club during the 0-0 draw with Southampton, meaning Harrison Reed could drop to the bench.

Kenny Tete is unlikely to be called upon as he returns from attending the birth of his child, but Terence Kongolo (ankle) is closing in on a first appearance.

Scott Parker will be back on the touchline, and the Fulham boss could rotate his line-up, with Aleksandar Mitrovic pushing for only a second start since early November.

How to follow

Follow Tottenham vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta stats