Marco Silva: Fulham in advanced talks to appoint former Everton and Watford boss as new head coach

Fulham are in advanced talks to appoint Marco Silva as their new head coach.

Former Everton and Watford boss Silva is Fulham's top target and the only candidate they have spoken to following the departure of Scott Parker, who left Craven Cottage for fellow Championship side Bournemouth on Monday.

All parties are increasingly hopeful an agreement with the 43-year-old Portuguese can be reached.

Silva has been out of work since he was sacked by Everton in December after a 5-2 defeat to rivals Liverpool in December 2019 during his second campaign in charge.

Prior to that, he managed Watford but was sacked in January 2018, with the Hornets blaming Everton's "unwarranted approach" for him that season as the "catalyst" for their decision

Silva initially moved to England to take charge of Hull City in January 2017, but later resigned after the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Fulham finished 18th in the Premier League last season under Parker as they suffered an immediate return to the Championship.