Fulham: The summer transfer window and what they need to do

Which positions are Fulham targeting in the summer transfer window? What has Marco Silva said? And what do the stats say?

Which positions are Fulham targeting?

Sky Sports News' Lyall Thomas:

Fulham want to strengthen all areas of their team after achieving their third promotion to the Premier League in five years.

They are keen to get it right too in order to stay up this time, after spending more than £100m in the summer of 2018 before a more cautious strategy in 2020 still ended with relegation the following May.

Sky Sports News has already reported that Man City's Ko Itakura is a player of interest as they look to strengthen at centre-back, with Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson both released.

With Jean Michael Seri also leaving, they want another top playmaker and among the names they like is Braga's Almoatasembellah Al Musrati.

The Cottagers also want updates in goal, full-back positions and up front as they look to help Aleksandar Mitrovic bang in the goals to keep them up this time.

What do the stats say about Fulham?

The Cottagers might have scored the most goals by a Championship team in an individual season, but they are losing one of their chief assist providers to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old had the most goals (10) and assists (eight) by a teenager in the top four English divisions last season.

Although Harry Wilson provided the most assists and created the most chances in last season's second tier, Carvalho had the most expected assists in open play per 90 minutes with 0.32. Fulham will need someone to share Wilson's creative burden.

What has manager Marco Silva said?

Fulham manager Marco Silva told The Athletic at the end of May:

"We know what happened two years ago [when Fulham got relegated], what happened four years ago. And there are some things we can't repeat if we want to be successful again. This is a moment for the players to be on holiday but we have to work really hard. We have to take some positives - we did some good things as well - but we cannot repeat some things that we did.

"Our philosophy will not change. What we do in the market will have a big impact. I will not hide that. It's important everyone knows that.

"If my voice is not important, what can I do here? I cannot see football in a different way. We have a project. I'm not the type of guy to come here and from the first day start to change everything - change the gate, change the car park, change everything up to the top. I like to analyse, to see what is really important for the club and improve step by step."

What should Fulham do this summer?

Sky Sports' Charlotte Marsh:

Fulham have made huge additions to their squad in their last two attempts at the Premier League - signing 11 players in the summer of 2018 and again in 2020. Neither were particularly successful in keeping the club in England's top flight.

This time around though, there is the core of a talented squad to build around and listening to Marco Silva, this looks to be the course he wants to take.

But there's no doubting Fulham will need back-up in a number of areas if they're to take on the unrelenting pressure of a Premier League season. They already have to replace the talented Fabio Carvalho, who has joined Liverpool, although finding a player of the same ilk will not be easy.

When looking at players this summer, you would expect them to target quality over quantity. Having experience in the squad is vital.

A number of current players are coming to the end of their contracts this summer, or in the next 12 months, and will be another tightrope for Silva to walk as he balances his team for the upcoming campaign.

Fulham need to work smarter and faster this summer if they want to compete properly in the Premier League for the first time in many years.