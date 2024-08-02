Emile Smith Rowe: Fulham complete club-record transfer for Arsenal midfielder

Fulham have completed a club-record signing of Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal.

The deal has seen them pay an initial £27m, plus add-ons that could take the total to £34m.

Smith Rowe returned to London on Tuesday from Arsenal's pre-season tour in the USA to complete his medical.

Smith Rowe played only 346 minutes in the Premier League last season, making just three starts, with a knee injury ruling him out for six weeks in October.

The 24-year-old has won three senior England caps, the last in March 2022, but he was a member of the squad that won the UEFA European U21 Championship last summer.

Image: Smith Rowe took part in Arsenal's pre-season preparations, but will now join up with Fulham

Fulham are in Portugal for a pre-season training camp and it is hoped Smith Rowe will join up with them at some point during the camp.

Smith Rowe has been keen on the move with his primary motivation having always been regular first-team football. It is seen as a good move for all parties.

He had been with the Arsenal squad during their pre-season tour in the United States and was an unused substitute in last week's friendly against Bournemouth in Los Angeles as the Gunners won on penalties.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Emile Smith Rowe's top scoring season in the Premier League, netting ten times in 2021/22.

Fulham are busy on the transfer front. They have also held talks with Aston Villa over centre-back Diego Carlos while another defender, Villarreal's Jorge Cuenca, is expected to have a Fulham medical at their pre-season training camp in Portugal.

It means Tim Ream's future at the club is uncertain, after Fulham already lost Tosin at the end of his contract to Chelsea.

Ream did not travel to Portugal and MLS club Charlotte FC are interested in signing him. Ream has entered the final year of his contract.

Meanwhile, dialogue remains open with Manchester United over the signing of midfielder Scott McTominay.

Arteta pays tribute to "first class" Smith Rowe

In Arsenal's announcement about Smith Rowe joining Fulham, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said: "Emile's commitment, attitude and energy every day was first class, always stepping up when the team needed him.

"He came into the first team and was instrumental during a difficult moment for us. He created an important impression, with his strong performances making our supporters proud.

"I'm sad that Emile is leaving us, but excited for him to take this new opportunity at this stage of his career, when he needs to be starting matches and playing regularly.

"Emile is loved by everyone at the club and leaves us with our gratitude, absolute respect and best wishes. We all wish Emile and his family well at Fulham."

Smith Rowe is a sad loss to Arsenal but he hopes to thrive under Marco Silva at Fulham. Read our feature as Nick Wright explains on how he fell out of favour despite a brilliant breakthrough at his boyhood club and why he wanted to join Fulham.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.