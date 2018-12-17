Ben Woodburn returns to Liverpool for treatment on injured ankle

Ben Woodburn scored Wales' winner against Austria on his international debut in 2017

Ben Woodburn has returned from Sheffield United to Liverpool for treatment after damaging his ankle.

The 19-year-old forward was injured during a training session with the Blades and has now returned to Melwood where his injury will be assessed further.

The full extent of the injury is not yet known and it is unclear how long Woodburn will be sidelined for.

Woodburn has struggled for regular game-time since joining Sheffield United on a season-long loan in August. The Wales international has made just two starts in all competitions this season, appearing as a substitute in six further games.

Fellow youngster Ovie Ejaria returned to Liverpool from Rangers at the weekend after cutting short his Ibrox loan spell after failing to settle in Glasgow.