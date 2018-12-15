Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria ends season-long loan deal with Rangers

Ovie Ejaria will return to Liverpool after leaving Rangers

Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria has ended his season-long loan deal with Rangers and will return to Anfield immediately.

Rangers announced the news on the club's website, saying the 21-year-old had not settled in Glasgow and both clubs had agreed to terminate his loan spell with immediate effect.

Ejaria was dropped from the travelling squad by Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Rapid Vienna that saw the club crash out of the Europa League.

Gerrard claimed the midfielder "didn't seem in the right frame of mind to travel to Austria".

Ejaria, who spent time on loan at Sunderland last season, was also late for training in the build-up to the Group G clash against Villarreal at Ibrox a fortnight ago.

Steven Gerrard had omitted Ejaria from his travelling squad for the mid-week defeat to Rapid Vienna

A Rangers statement read: "Rangers and Liverpool have agreed to terminate Ovie Ejaria's Ibrox loan period.

"Ovie will be returning to Liverpool immediately.

"The midfield player has not settled in Scotland and wishes to continue his career back with his parent club.

"Ovie arrived at Ibrox in June and played 28 matches including 11 times in the Europa League, scoring twice for the Gers.

"Rangers thanks him for his commitment and efforts. Everyone at the club wishes him well for his future.

"Rangers also thanks Liverpool for their assistance."