Chris Wilder seeks Harry Redknapp's advice on signing Ravel Morrison for Sheffield United

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder sought Harry Redknapp's advice on Ravel Morrison as he weighs up whether to offer the 26-year-old a contract.

Morrison, who played under Redknapp at QPR, is on trial with the Blades and has travelled with the squad to their Portugal training camp.

The former Manchester United, West Ham and Lazio midfielder is a free agent after leaving Swedish club Ostersund last month and Wilder has been impressed with his attitude in training.

Sheffield United could become Morrison's 10th club

"He has done well," Wilder told Sky Sports News. "I spoke to numerous people including Harry Redknapp, who had him at QPR. He's got fantastic ability.

"I'm prone to a leftfield signing, it doesn't scare or bother me. We have to take little punts now and again but there is certainly a player in there.

"We're talking to his agent, we'll see where that goes over the next few days.

"It wasn't about him coming out here and being on trial because we knew about his abilities. It's basically getting to know him and what he's about, what makes him tick and how he integrates with the players. Trips like these are invaluable for that."

Morrison came through the Manchester United academy and made three appearances for the first team

Morrison could become Sheffield United's third summer signing after Luke Freeman arrived from QPR and Phil Jagielka returned to Bramall Lane following a 12-year stint with Everton.

"I thought it was a great fit for us and for Phil," Wilder said. "Speaking to him, the deal was done in a heartbeat.

"He's had to go through a rigorous medical. He's played 75 games over the last four years in the Premier League, which is a decent number.

"He was kept out of the team by Kurt Zouma, who is a fantastic player at Chelsea, and Michael Keane, who is an England international that they paid over £35m for. There was no disgrace is him not getting in the team."

Sheffield United play Real Betis in a pre-season friendly at the Algarve Stadium on Friday.

