Billy Sharp: Sheffield United open to offers for record scorer

Billy Sharp has started one league game this season

Sheffield United’s record goalscorer Billy Sharp will be allowed to leave Bramall Lane in the January transfer window - if he wants to move.

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest have both enquired as to whether the Blades' captain would be available this month.

Forest have also enquired about Brighton striker Glen Murray, Sky Sports News has been told.

The veteran marksman, 33, has only started one league game this campaign and is keen to secure more game time, although importantly, he has not asked to leave his beloved Blades.

Sharp has scored 228 league goals in the past 11 seasons and scored the club's first goal back in the Premier League in their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening day of the season.

Glenn Murray is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest

Sharp's striking partner Leon Clarke along with defenders Richard Stearman and Kean Bryan are all expected to leave the club in the next month.

Sharp has made a total of 187 appearances for the Blades in three spells at the club.

