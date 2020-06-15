Dean Henderson: Sheffield United and Man Utd begin talks over goalkeeper's future next season

1:05 Chris Wilder spoke to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday about extending Dean Henderson's loan at the club until the end of this season and talks have also begun on the goalkeeper's longer-term future. Chris Wilder spoke to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday about extending Dean Henderson's loan at the club until the end of this season and talks have also begun on the goalkeeper's longer-term future.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has confirmed initial talks have taken place over bringing goalkeeper Dean Henderson back next season.

Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan as No 1 at Sheffield United, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the 23-year-old has "proved" he will go on to become first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United.

During an online news conference ahead of the Premier League's return on Wednesday, Wilder said he expected to finalise an agreement to keep Henderson until the end of this season, but is hopeful of working on a separate longer-term deal.

Asked whether he had been in touch with Manchester United over keeping Henderson until the end of the current campaign, Wilder said: "There has been, there always is. Not every conversation is put out to the media.

"I spoke to Ole yesterday [Sunday] morning and I thanked him for his cooperation with Dean. We're in the process, in the next couple of days, of finalising Dean staying with us until the end of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Henderson to be No 1 at Old Trafford in the future

"I've got to say, the manager [Solskjaer] was brilliant and has been always with me and our football club. He was very pro Dean staying and delighted in terms of what Dean has produced for us and what we've done for Dean."

On Henderson's future beyond this season, Wilder added: "We've had initial conversations. We would be open to Dean coming back but I've got huge respect for Manchester United and he's their player and they'll make that decision, in conjunction with Dean.

"From our point of view, obviously if there is an opportunity, we'd love to take that up."

Chris Wilder says his Blades players are in 'brilliant condition' ahead of the Premier League's restart

Wilder hopeful of rebuilding momentum

The Premier League's three-month suspension may have come at a bad time for Sheffield United, who are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions.

The Blades face a tough run-in on paper, with four of the top six still to play, but Wilder says his players are well prepared for the restart.

Sheffield United travel to Villa Park in the first live game of the restart on Wednesday, June 17 (6pm kick-off), live on Sky Sports.

Sheffield United can climb to fifth with a win at Aston Villa on Wednesday

"We've done as much as we possibly could have done to give us the best opportunity of producing a decent performance, but I'll only know at 6pm when that ball gets rolling at Villa Park," said Wilder.

"All the players have come back in brilliant condition but you never know where the levels are between all the clubs.

0:43 Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says his players are 'itching' to get going on Wednesday when they face Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports, in the first Premier League game for three months. Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says his players are 'itching' to get going on Wednesday when they face Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports, in the first Premier League game for three months.

"Tactically, we won't lose too much in terms of how we play. The majority of teams will be the same. From the physical aspect, where you are going to be is going to be the key element.

"We did have momentum and we were on a great run. Everybody has their own situations, with injuries and form, and sometimes the break comes at the right time.

"That will be a question for Dean [Smith] as well as me. I'm sure Dean would say it was a great time because he gets players back fit, regroup and kick-start their season.

"It's a brilliant club, I have an awful amount of time for Dean and what he's done. It would always have been a really difficult game and it still is, so nothing really changes."