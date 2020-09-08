Callum Robinson having medical at West Brom as Oliver Burke nears Sheffield United loan

Callum Robinson is set to rejoin West Brom permanently

Callum Robinson is having a medical with West Brom as Oliver Burke nears a loan move in the opposite direction to Sheffield United.

Robinson is set to rejoin West Brom on a permanent deal having moved to the Hawthorns on loan for the second half of last season in January.

The 25-year-old, who appeared in Republic of Ireland's recent UEFA Nations League fixtures, scored three goals in 16 Championship appearances during that spell. The last of those came in West Brom's 2-2 draw with QPR which clinched promotion on the final day of the season.

Robinson will leave Bramall Lane a season after joining from Preston.

West Brom remain in the market for another forward despite the imminent signing of Robinson and acquisition of Grady Diangana.

Andre Gray is among the names under discussion at the Hawthorns along with another Watford man in Troy Deeney, and Huddersfield's Karlan Grant.

Sheffield United are set to bring in Burke, who is set for his third loan spell since joining West Brom for £15m from RB Leipzig in 2017.

The 23-year-old Scotland international has spent the last 18 months on loan at Celtic and in Spain with Alaves.

Burke is returning from international duty having been an unused substitute for Scotland in Monday night's 2-1 win in the Czech Republic.

Burke is set to become Sheffield United's fourth signing of the week following the arrivals of Ethan Ampadu, on loan from Chelsea, and duo Jayden Bogle and Max Lower from Derby.

What a time to be a Blade. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dfeYoNQbwS — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 8, 2020

Manager Chris Wilder told Sky Sports News last Friday he was hoping to add five new players to a squad which finished ninth in the Premier League last season.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.