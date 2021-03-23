Slavisa Jokanovic would be keen to talk to Sheffield United if approached about vacancy

Slavisa Jokanovic would be keen to talk to Sheffield United if he was approached about the possibility of becoming their new manager.

No discussions have taken place to date but Sky Sports News has learned that the task of rejuvenating United's fortunes after a disastrous campaign would interest the 52-year-old.

Reports this week suggest Jokanovic is the club's number one choice to replace Chris Wilder, who left Bramall Lane earlier this month.

Image: Chris Wilder left Bramall Lane earlier this month

Jokanovic gained promotion to the Premier League with both Watford and Fulham and is coming to the end of a two-year contract in Qatar with Al-Gharafa.

It is thought the owners of the Qatari Premier League side are keen for Jokanovic to extend his stay and any move would not come cheap for United's owner Prince Abdullah.

Former Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom was announced as Sheffield United's interim manager after the club confirmed the departure of Wilder earlier this month.

Heckingbottom, who had been in charge of the Blades' U23s since joining the club in July last year and has also previously managed Hibernian and Barnsley, will take control of the first team until the end of the current season.

Image: Paul Heckingbottom was announced as Sheffield United's interim manager earlier this month

His first game in charge saw United lose 5-0 away to Leicester before a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The Chris Wilder era is over and his departure will likely wound the Blades more deeply in the long run than the manager who made a fanbase fall in love again.

Six years in League One then Chris Wilder came home.

There have been few more remarkable modern football stories than how the lad who looked longingly out onto the Bramall Lane turf as a ballboy, who would pull on the red and white and later pack into the Kop with his pals, led his club from the stagnancy of the third tier to a top-half finish in the Premier League.

It took him just 1,536 days.

Nine months on, as the unthinkable challenges of a pandemic have endured, the emotional upheaval taken its toll, the financial realities of the top flight been laid bare, and - crucially - fundamental differences been exposed, Wilder and Sheffield United have parted ways and the separation will sting deeply.

