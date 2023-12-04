Paul Heckingbottom expected to be sacked by Sheffield United after Premier League defeat to Burnley

Paul Heckingbottom is expected to be sacked by Sheffield United on Monday with Chris Wilder the leading contender to take over.

In a key Premier League relegation battle on Saturday, the Blades were beaten 5-0 by Vincent Kompany's Burnley, losing their 11th game of the season, with only one victory from their 14 matches.

After being leapfrogged by Burnley, Sheffield United now sit bottom of the table. They play Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Heckingbottom was appointed as head coach at Bramall Lane in November 2021, and guided the Blades back to the top flight by finishing second in the Championship last season.

Former Blades boss Wilder is currently out of work after his short-term contract came to an end at Watford.

