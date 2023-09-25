Maddy Cusack: Police say no suspicious circumstances regarding Sheffield United Women midfielder's death

Sheffield United Women midfielder Maddy Cusack died on Wednesday; the 27-year-old - who also worked as a marketing executive at the club - had made over 100 appearances since joining Women's Championship club in 2019; police say there are no suspicious circumstances regarding her death

Maddy Cusack passed away on Wednesday at the age of 27

Police have said there are no suspicious circumstances regarding the death of Sheffield United Women midfielder, Maddy Cusack.

Cusack, 27, died on Wednesday.

Derbyshire Police said on Monday that she was pronounced dead at a property in Horsley but that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A force spokesperson said: "We were called to a property in Lady Lea Road, Horsley, just after 6.35pm on Wednesday September 20.

"A woman, in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Coroner's Court confirmed that the death had been reported, with an inquest to be opened in due course.

Cusack, who also worked in the club's commercial department, was the Blades' current longest-serving female player and the first to reach 100 appearances.

Tributes were paid to the midfielder before Sheffield United's Premier League match against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Image: Sheffield United players wore shirts in memory of Cusack and observed a minute's silence before their game against Newcastle on Sunday

They included a minute's silence prior to kick-off, with players wearing shirts with the number eight, to represent Cusack's squad number.

Fans also held up signs and flags while the club flag at Bramall Lane was flown at half-mast.