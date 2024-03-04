Chris Basham exclusive: Sheffield United defender opens up on mental toll of horrific ankle injury

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham suffered a serious ankle injury against Fulham on October 7; the game was stopped for around 14 minutes before Basham was transported to hospital in an ambulance; Basham tells Sky Sports News he is not sure if he will play football again

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has opened up on the horrific ankle injury he suffered at Fulham back in October, which has left him fighting to save his career.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News' senior reporter Tim Thornton, Basham talks about the toll it has taken on him and his family, and how he does not know if he will ever play top-level football again.

The 35-year-old suffered the injury when attempting to cross a ball in the first half of his side's 3-1 defeat at Fulham on October 7. The game was stopped for around 14 minutes before Basham was transported to hospital in an ambulance.

Speaking for the first time about the incident, Basham said: "I can remember planting my foot in the wrong position. I remember falling to the ground and I heard a little crack, but I didn't expect it to be as bad as it was.

"I didn't really feel much pain at the time. It just felt like someone pouring hot lava on my leg. I was more worried about my family and kids watching and the impact it would have on them.

"It was obviously my worst nightmare. I'm five months down the line and it has been really, really tough. I was in hospital for a month and it has been tough on everyone."

Basham, who is now into his 10th season at Bramall Lane, is out of contract in the summer, and he concedes he is not sure if he will play again.

"It could be career-ending, but I'm not sure yet. On a weekly and daily basis, I'm trying to get back to basic things. Just going around carrying a shopping cart is tough.

"Mentally I've been up and down. It has been great coming back to the training ground, but going in the gym and watching the lads train outside is like stabbing yourself in the heart, it's hard.

"It is so far away that I can't make that decision. Because of my age, it will be difficult. I get a lot of questions in the street. Who knows if I can get back to the elite football stage, but loads of people have come back from worse than this so we'll see."

The popular defender paid tribute to Fulham skipper Tim Ream, who was the first player to come to his aid.

"Tim Ream was brilliant. He came over and grabbed my hand and said let the medics do their work and you'll be fine. The way that both Fulham and Sheffield United have been with me has been outstanding and I can't thank them enough.

"I had three operations. I can remember most of it but once I got to the hospital, they quickly put me on medication I've never had before to get my leg back inside my body

"They restructured my ankle. I've had tightropes and metal plates put in and slowly I'm getting back on my feet."

Basham's recovery has not been straightforward, and he confesses there were tears as he was admitted to hospital for a second time. He admits the last few months have taken a huge toll on both him and his family.

"Going back to the hospital was tough for me, my wife, and my kids because they thought dad was coming home and would be home for a while to recover.

"But I got sent back to hospital because the surgeon wasn't happy, and he was right. He made the right call, and it has worked out a lot better."