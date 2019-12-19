Charlton: EFL investigating Manchester City links with Championship club's takeover

Charlton announced that a takeover deal had been agreed in November

The EFL are investigating links between Manchester City and the Abu Dhabi consortium which has agreed to buy Charlton.

'East Streets Investments' is confident it has provided evidence that funds are private and unrelated to City owner Sheikh Mansour - and there is no dual-ownership issue.

Charlton announced a deal had been agreed for the takeover three weeks ago, but it is subject to ratification from the league's Owners' and Directors' test.

The club's former owner Roland Duchatelet sold his stake in the club to the consortium in November, bringing an end to his controversial five-year tenure.

The Belgian businessman took over ownership at The Valley in 2014 in a deal worth £14m and his time at the Sky Bet Championship club was met with widespread criticism and protests from Charlton supporters.

The EFL says its enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has attracted interest from a handful of Championship clubs ahead of the January transfer window, including Swansea, West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old's 25 goals helped the Addicks gain promotion to the second tier via the play-offs last term.

Lee Bowyer's side are currently 17th in the Championship and are without a league victory since a 3-0 home win over Derby on October 19.