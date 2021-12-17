Johnnie Jackson appointed Charlton manager

Charlton Athletic have appointed Johnnie Jackson as the club's permanent manager.

The 39-year-old signed a contract which will renew at the end of the next two seasons depending on the team's success on the pitch.

Since taking over as caretaker manager for a second time in October following the departure of Nigel Adkins, Jackson has overseen seven wins in 10 league games for the Addicks - the most successful start for any Charlton manager in the team's history.

Speaking to CharltonTV, Jackson said: "I'm very pleased and very proud this morning. I have a special relationship with this football club, it is coming on 12 years now. I've been through some emotional times, highs and lows, which mould you into a certain character and this is the culmination of the story.

Image: 'From the moment I came here I had a special relationship with the supporters and the club', Jackson said

"The players have been absolutely brilliant. I can't speak highly enough of them. The players and the staff have brought into what I am trying to do and they have helped facilitate results. I believe in everyone around me, I know that they are first class and will take the club forward."

Jackson was signed by Charlton in 2010 and went on to make 279 appearances, scoring 55 league goals. He has been with the club for two of their promotions to the Championship, once as club captain in 2011/12 and again as assistant manager in 2019/20.

Of the appointment, Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: "We have all seen the impact Johnnie has had since he took over. You can see that in the results, which have been excellent.

"Johnnie has a passion for the club, a connection with supporters, players and staff and a real knowledge of the game, so I'm delighted that he's our new permanent manager."

Charlton are 11th in League One and play Plymouth on Saturday.