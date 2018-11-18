West Ham must keep Marko Arnautovic, say Jack Collison and Hayden Mullins

West Ham must keep Marko Arnautovic and build their team around him, according to former Hammers Jack Collison and Hayden Mullins.

The forward suggested this week he may be ready to leave the London Stadium in order to play at a higher level, less than two years after joining from Stoke City.

But Mullins, who played over 200 matches for West Ham, said: "He's been a leading light, last season especially and most of this season. His performances have been excellent.

"That's the one thing the club have got to fight against. If someone offers you Champions League football, it's going to be so tough to tie him down.

Arnautovic has scored five goals in 10 Premier League matches for West Ham this season

"But if they can get him committing to the club, it will be tougher for him to leave. He's one you have to try and build the team around."

Collison, who is now coaching West Ham's U16 side, added: "You can see what he means to the fans. He's so passionate.

"Every time he puts the shirt on he embodies what everybody loves about West Ham. He fights, he works hard and obviously is a very talented player.

"Unfortunately your best players are always linked with moves away, but I think he appreciates the relationship he's got with the fans and the role he's playing here.

"Hopefully we can keep hold of him, he can keep banging in the goals and push West Ham up the table."