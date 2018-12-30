Manuel Pellegrini blames quick turnaround for West Ham's defeat at Burnley

Manuel Pellegrini felt West Ham's schedule was a factor in their defeat to Burnley

Manuel Pellegrini said fatigue was to blame for West Ham's 2-0 defeat to lowly Burnley.

The Hammers were second best throughout at Turf Moor and could have lost by more had Burnley turned a succession of quality chances into goals.

Pellegrini told Sky Sports his side had suffered from the hectic Christmas schedule on the back of their 2-1 win over Southampton on Thursday.

He said: "We arrived from Southampton in London at 2am, and had less than 48 hours there. I'm sure they have not recovered because there is no reason to play in the way we did.

"It wasn't only not creating chances, they created a lot. They deserved at least a couple of goals more. In possession, in creating, in attacking, the complete team had a lack of energy.

"We improved a little bit after half-time but had one clear chance, Carroll's header. But we cannot find just one guilty or just one mistake. I am sure the players did not recover.

"It was frustrating. We wanted to win the game, it was a good opportunity to be in seventh, but we lacked the energy to win it."