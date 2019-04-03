West Ham unveil new £4m academy facility

West Ham open their new academy facility

West Ham have opened their new £4m academy facility at their training ground in Chadwell Heath.

England international Declan Rice, winger Grady Diangana, and club captain Mark Noble were in attendance at the unveiling, as were previous academy graduates Sir Trevor Brooking, Alvin Martin, and Tony Cottee.

Co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold, vice-chairman Karren Brady, academy director Terry Westley, and manager Manuel Pellegrini were also present as the Hammers showcased their new facilities.

The redevelopment at Chadwell Heath is part of a significant investment at West Ham, which has included a minimum £10m investment in the training facilities in addition to the £100m spent on improving the first-team squad last summer.

Declan Rice was part of the unveiling ceremony at Chadwell Heath

Co-owners Sullivan and Gold told the club's website: "This is a proud and special day for West Ham United, as we celebrate another magnificent step forward for our academy.

"With Declan Rice making a fantastic start to his senior England career last week, four academy graduates making their first team debuts in Manuel Pellegrini's team this season, and a number of academy scholars representing their countries at junior international level, the future is looking extremely bright.

"As a board, we are absolutely committed to ensuring the academy goes from strength to strength, and that we continue to recruit and develop the best young players.

"The investment of time, energy, and continued hard work from all of our fantastic staff here at Chadwell Heath will hopefully ensure that we continue to produce many more Trevor Brookings, Mark Nobles, and Declan Rices in the years to come."