Marko Arnautovic to Shanghai SIPG: West Ham forward passes medical ahead of China move

Marko Arnautovic has completed a medical with Shanghai SIPG

Marko Arnautovic has passed a medical ahead of a proposed move to Shanghai SIPG from West Ham after a 25 million euro (£22.4m) deal was agreed.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that West Ham were willing to accept a "terrible deal" for Arnautovic because everyone "wants him out".

The east London club were running out of patience after comments made by his brother claiming they are "using" him, but it seems as though the Austrian will be heading to China permanently, providing personal terms can be agreed.

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini is already looking at other attacking options as he prepares for Arnautovic's exit

The 30-year-old registered 21 goals in 59 Premier League matches for the Hammers in his two seasons at the club and established himself as a fans favourite before asking to leave for the Chinese Super League in January.

After pushing for a move away, Arnautovic signed a contract extension which saw his wages rise by 20 per cent to £120,000 a week, including a £40m release clause, which expired on June 14.

Arnautovic will become the third forward to leave West Ham this window after Andy Carroll's contract expired and Lucas Perez was sold to Alaves, with Javier Hernandez also admitting he will be allowed to leave this summer.

Arnautovic scored three times in his last two Premier League games of the season

West Ham are already looking for replacements to their depleted forward line as they look to finalise a deal for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez after he named the London Stadium as his preferred destination.

A sell-on clause means Arnautovic's former club, Stoke, will be due 20 per cent of any fee above £20m.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.