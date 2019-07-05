Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez still being chased by West Ham and Valencia

0:57 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss West Ham target Maxi Gomez as well as the future of Marko Arnautovic The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss West Ham target Maxi Gomez as well as the future of Marko Arnautovic

West Ham are working hard to convince Maxi Gomez to join them - but it appears the striker is now leaning towards a move to Valencia, Sky Sports News understands.

Valencia can offer the Celta Vigo player the chance to remain in Spain and are offering former Celta forward Santi Mina as part of the deal.

Although both West Ham and Valencia previously had offers of £29m plus add-ons accepted by Celta, they are now believed to be demanding £45m.

One source has told Sky Sports News the Hammers are prepared to meet a £40m release clause in the Uruguayan's contract.

1:18 Marko Arnautovic has burnt bridges at West Ham and everyone 'wants him out', sources at the club have told Sky Sports News Marko Arnautovic has burnt bridges at West Ham and everyone 'wants him out', sources at the club have told Sky Sports News

If West Ham do manage to convince Gomez to join them, an agreement over personal terms is not expected to pose a problem.

The lure of Champions League football at Valencia constitutes a major pull factor for Gomez regarding his choice of club.

Meanwhile, club sources have told Sky Sports News that West Ham accepted a "terrible deal" for Marko Arnautovic, with Manuel Pellegrini targeting Gomez as his replacement.

1:05 The latest transfer news brought to you by Sky Sports News with three new transfer shows including 'Transfer Talk' which is live on weekdays at midday The latest transfer news brought to you by Sky Sports News with three new transfer shows including 'Transfer Talk' which is live on weekdays at midday

