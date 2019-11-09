Manuel Lanzini stretchered off in West Ham defeat at Burnley

Manuel Pellegrini must wait to see if Manuel Lanzini faces an extended spell on the sidelines after he suffered a serious-looking injury during West Ham’s 3-0 defeat at Burnley on Saturday.

The Argentine had to have oxygen after hurting his shoulder in a collision with Ashley Westwood during added time in the second half at Turf Moor.

Lanzini was stretchered off the pitch and was subsequently taken to hospital.

Pellegrini had already lost captain Mark Noble to injury after just 20 minutes of the game, although West Ham's official Twitter reported he had only suffered a knock.

"We must see what the doctor says," Pellegrini said of Lanzini's injury.

"It seems it's not so easy but we'll see how long he needs to recover."

Pellegrini's side trailed at the break following goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood before Hammers goalkeeper Roberto punched the ball into his own net after the break to make it 3-0 to the home side as he failed to deal with a corner from Westwood.