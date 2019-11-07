Grady Diangana: West Ham will not recall midfielder from West Brom loan, says Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says the club will not recall Grady Diangana from his loan spell at West Brom.

It is understood the Premier League side were considering recalling Diangana in January, with Pellegrini looking to increase his attacking options for the second half of the season.

Sky Sports News understands there is a clause in the versatile attacking midfielder's loan agreement which allows him to return to the London Stadium in the new year.

"I think Grady Diangana is doing what we want him to do - the same as Josh Cullen," Pellegrini said.

"They are players that without any doubt will be part of the West Ham team in the future.

"He is one of the players that I trust a lot in. I think that it was better for him to go and play 40 games this year and be absolutely ready for next season.

"We must continue to supporting him and we are happy with his performance. He will finish his season where he is."

Director of football speculation dismissed

West Ham's recent poor form has raised doubts over the future of Mario Husillos, the club's director of football and close ally of Pellegrini at the London Stadium.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says the club's director of football cannot be judged until May

The Hammers boss says the position should only be evaluated at the end of the season.

"I don't talk about speculation. All the evaluation of the work must be at the end of the season," he said.

"I know him very well, an experienced sporting director. The club is happy with him. I knew him before he came here but I don't want to talk about that.

"At the end of the season you must evaluate all the new players who arrived at the club. Four games ago the evaluation would have been much different. You must wait until the end of the season."

'Wilshere could return vs Burnley'

Jack Wilshere will have a fitness test on Friday

Midfielder Jack Wilshere will have his fitness assessed ahead of Saturday's game against Burnley, while Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio will not return until after the international break.

"Fabianski needs more time, at least one month more. Antonio after internationals will be ready. Winston Reid played for U23s and continues to prepare for a complete game.

"Jack Wilshere maybe for Saturday or not, we need to see him work tomorrow."