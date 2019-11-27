David Moyes poised for Everton or West Ham with Marco Silva and Manuel Pellegrini in trouble

Moyes lasted just six month as manager of West Ham

David Moyes is in a strong position to return to either Everton or West Ham as they consider their managers' futures, Sky Sports News understands.

The 56-year-old will be high up on the shortlist of two of his former clubs, Sky Sports News has been told, should they decide to change Marco Silva or Manuel Pellegrini, whose sides have slid towards the foot of the Premier League.

The 16th and 17th-placed clubs are desperately hoping for an immediate improvement in results so that they can continue with the managers they have.

As Sky Sports News reported on Tuesday, Silva will be in charge for Everton's game at second-placed Leicester on Sunday while there is no suggestion Pellegrini will be dismissed before West Ham travel to Chelsea on Saturday.

Pellegrini is expected to be in charge for Saturday's London derby with Chelsea

Sources close to West Ham insist the club are still 100 per cent supportive of Pellegrini and the existing coaching staff.

But both men are under considerable and growing pressure, with Everton having won just two of their last nine Premier League games and West Ham taking only two points from a potential 21 - and this weekend's games could prove pivotal for their futures.

Marco Silva looks dejected following his side's 2-0 defeat to Norwich City

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright is thought to still have a strong affiliation with Moyes with the pair having a strong relationship during Moyes' previous 11 years as manager at Goodison Park.

The thoughts of majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri are less fixed, though it's understood there is strong appreciation on the Everton board for Bournemouth's Eddie Howe.