Duje Caleta-Car: West Ham bid £20m for Marseille centre-back

Bid comes after Friday's £5m signing of right-back Vladimir Coufa from Slavia Prague on three-year deal

Friday 2 October 2020 19:36, UK

Duje Caleta-Car
Image: West Ham have made a £20m bid for Duje Caleta-Car

West Ham have made a £20m bid for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car.

The 24-year-old Croatia international impressed in Ligue 1 last season under former Tottenham and Chelsea head coach Andre Villas-Boas.

He joined Marseille from Salzburg in 2018 for £15m after being a member of the Croatia squad that finished runners-up at the World Cup in Russia.

West Ham's bid for Caleta-Car comes after the signing of right-back Vladimir Coufa from Slavia Prague for £5m on a three-year contract on Friday.

West Ham also had a bid in the region of £13m turned down by Club Brugge for their captain Hans Vanaken.

