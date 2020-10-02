Duje Caleta-Car: West Ham bid £20m for Marseille centre-back

West Ham have made a £20m bid for Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car.

The 24-year-old Croatia international impressed in Ligue 1 last season under former Tottenham and Chelsea head coach Andre Villas-Boas.

He joined Marseille from Salzburg in 2018 for £15m after being a member of the Croatia squad that finished runners-up at the World Cup in Russia.

West Ham's bid for Caleta-Car comes after the signing of right-back Vladimir Coufa from Slavia Prague for £5m on a three-year contract on Friday.

West Ham also had a bid in the region of £13m turned down by Club Brugge for their captain Hans Vanaken.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.