Said Benrahma: West Ham close in on deal for Brentford winger

West Ham are close to agreeing a deal to sign Brentford winger Said Benrahma.
The clubs are in advanced talks over a deal that could potentially be worth in the region of £30m.
Crystal Palace also remain interested in the Algeria international.
Premier League clubs have until October 16 to sign players from the EFL.
Benrahma, who is currently on international duty, has been a target for Premier League clubs after a superb season during Brentford's push for promotion in 2019/20.
The Bees have been prepared to deal for both him and his former forward-partner Ollie Watkins, who joined Aston Villa in a deal that could rise to £33m in the summer.
But no offers emerged for Benrahma until now, and he has been playing for Brentford, scoring two goals in four appearances so far.