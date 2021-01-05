West Ham offered Marko Arnautovic but unlikely to sign due to high wages

West Ham have been offered the chance to re-sign Marko Arnautovic from Shanghai SIPG, but the move is unlikely to happen because of his high wages.

Arnautovic left West Ham in acrimonious circumstances in the summer of 2019 after agitating for a lucrative move to China.

A fee in in the region of £22.4m was agreed with Shanghai SIPG, with Sky Sports News reporting West Ham were willing to accept a "terrible deal" after comments made by his brother claiming the club were "using" him.

The departure ended a two-season spell at West Ham where Arnautovic registered 21 goals in 59 Premier League matches, and the Austrian international went on to score seven goals in 18 games during the Chinese Super League's curtailed 2020 campaign.

Speaking in September, Arnautovic admitted he had initially underestimated the demands of football in China.

"I underestimated the conditions here. I was thinking okay, I'll come here, like in Europe, let's play a game, it should not be hard. It was very hard," he said.

"It was true, I had some games that were not good and I know the expectations are high, but I'm ready and born for this. I'm born for challenges.

"I underestimated and I didn't train and I didn't look after my body, drinking fizzy drinks, what is not good for the body. Eating at wrong times.

"When I came to China it took me about three weeks until I adapted to the time. I went to bed at 6 or 7 in the morning, woke up at 3 or 4 in the afternoon and went to training. Stay up again all night.

"I put in my mind the club wanted me to come. To do well. To play for the title. I changed because I need to do better and be fitter, otherwise you can't play here. When you're not in a fit condition you cannot play in China."

